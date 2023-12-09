VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.01

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.02. VNET Group shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 1,163,658 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $454.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of -0.18.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1,698.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 114,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 23,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

