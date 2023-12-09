64,089 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,203. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

