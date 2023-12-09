64,089 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
SRLN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,203. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.