iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.28

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $3.73. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 37,899 shares traded.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $37.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 143,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

