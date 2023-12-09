Cynosure Management LLC Buys New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

ACN stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,262. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.78. The stock has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $339.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

