PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $100.05

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.05 and traded as high as $101.62. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $101.58, with a volume of 1,085 shares trading hands.
PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $185.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05.
Insider Transactions at PrimeEnergy Resources
In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $577,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,469,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,694 shares of company stock worth $1,587,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
