PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $100.05

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.05 and traded as high as $101.62. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $101.58, with a volume of 1,085 shares trading hands.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $185.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05.

Insider Transactions at PrimeEnergy Resources

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $577,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,469,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,694 shares of company stock worth $1,587,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

About PrimeEnergy Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

