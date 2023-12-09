Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 7,100 shares changing hands.

Intellipharmaceutics International Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

