ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.20. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 10,717 shares trading hands.
ParkerVision Stock Up 10.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.
ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
ParkerVision Company Profile
ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.
