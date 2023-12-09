Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.31 and traded as high as C$10.75. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 22,885 shares changing hands.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$762.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.31.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.23). Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of C$148.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.5313283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Aura Minerals

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

In other Aura Minerals news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.02, for a total value of C$45,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $81,224. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.