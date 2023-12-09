Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,648.43

Shares of Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,648.43 ($20.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,808 ($22.84). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,764 ($22.28), with a volume of 79,825 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HILS. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 2,100 ($26.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,910 ($24.13) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,802.50 ($22.77).

Hill & Smith Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Hill & Smith

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,734.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,649.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($21.01) per share, for a total transaction of £149,670 ($189,048.88). 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

