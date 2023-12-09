Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.75

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $163.75 and traded as high as $172.71. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $172.40, with a volume of 3,689,394 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average is $163.91.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

