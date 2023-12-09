MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.92

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $1.93. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 16,342 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 216.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.

