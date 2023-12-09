MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.92

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $1.93. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 16,342 shares trading hands.
MIND C.T.I. Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.42%.
Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.
MIND C.T.I. Company Profile
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.
Featured Stories
