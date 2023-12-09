FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.39

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.39 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 173.40 ($2.19). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.12), with a volume of 1,057,560 shares changing hands.

FirstGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.75. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,380.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86.

FirstGroup Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at FirstGroup

About FirstGroup

In other news, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £29,741.92 ($37,567.16). Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

