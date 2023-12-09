Cynosure Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cynosure Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

