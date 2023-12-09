Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,807.60

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,807.60 ($35.46) and traded as high as GBX 2,980 ($37.64). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 2,960 ($37.39), with a volume of 23,565 shares trading hands.
Clarkson Stock Up 2.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,751.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,808.02. The company has a market capitalization of £932.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,091.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
