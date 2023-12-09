Cynosure Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,707 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GEHC stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,051. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

