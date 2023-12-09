Cynosure Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Cynosure Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises 1.0% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,455,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 418,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.64. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $176.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $1,273,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,588,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SITE

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.