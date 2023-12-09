Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $149.37

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.37 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.01). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 159 ($2.01), with a volume of 840,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.40 ($2.67).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 882.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley bought 3,259 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £4,627.78 ($5,845.37). 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

