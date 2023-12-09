Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.07

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.07 and traded as high as $23.14. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 70,717 shares traded.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of -1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Equity Bear ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,938 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.21% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is actively-managed fund that attempts to achieve positive returns by shorting US-listed companies believed to have low earnings quality or use aggressive accounting policies. HDGE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

