73,027 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 448,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 428,530 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 108,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 621,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.27. 1,521,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.