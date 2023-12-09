73,027 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 448,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 428,530 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 108,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 621,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.27. 1,521,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
