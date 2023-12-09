First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.12

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $17.08. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 102,743 shares changing hands.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 74,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

