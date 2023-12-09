First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.12

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $17.08. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 102,743 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
