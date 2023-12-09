Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,122.97

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,122.97 ($26.82) and traded as high as GBX 2,175 ($27.47). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,164 ($27.33), with a volume of 419,709 shares changing hands.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($28.99) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 ($30.63) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,230 ($28.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,969.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,121.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.41 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider Steve Gunning bought 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,934 ($24.43) per share, for a total transaction of £29,996.34 ($37,888.52). 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

