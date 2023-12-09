Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
