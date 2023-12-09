Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KHC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

