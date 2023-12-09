Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.54 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2889 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

