Wexford Capital LP Purchases Shares of 11,264 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

