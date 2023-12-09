iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 396,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,425,000 after buying an additional 1,801,300 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $176,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after buying an additional 725,272 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,685,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,331,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,246,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

