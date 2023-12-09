United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 7,143 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $45,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $84.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

