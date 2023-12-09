Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 146 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.69.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

