Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

MMM opened at $103.37 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

