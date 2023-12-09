Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

