Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

