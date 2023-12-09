Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 6,928 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

