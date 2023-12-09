Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 410 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $486,807,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average of $143.54.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

