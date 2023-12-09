iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $462.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $462.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

