Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 224.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,969 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.