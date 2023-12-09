PLC Ultima Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,222.86 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $229,742.55 and approximately $50,222.86 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for about $23.09 or 0.00052527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 9,948 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

