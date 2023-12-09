Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $4.05 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $10.71 or 0.00024362 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.05 billion and $303.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00075048 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004044 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 378,297,047 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

