Zcash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $71.38 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $552.91 million and approximately $71.38 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $33.86 or 0.00077022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00040306 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

