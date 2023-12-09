Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $173.11 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $173.11 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001903 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002409 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

