Gala (GALA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $255.48 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Gala has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $988.88 million and $255.48 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 28,583,619,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,377,473,166 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars.

