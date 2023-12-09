Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,971 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Galapagos worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,065.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,109 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 587,453 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 513,915 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $13,524,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $11,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLPG opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

