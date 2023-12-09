683 Capital Management LLC Sells 55,310 Shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,310 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Omega Therapeutics worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OMGA opened at $2.29 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.79% and a negative net margin of 3,802.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Omega Therapeutics Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

