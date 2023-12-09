293,742 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 293,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

XHR opened at $12.63 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $232.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.52 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

