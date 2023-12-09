683 Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.94% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of KNOP opened at $5.58 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

