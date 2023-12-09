683 Capital Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Callon Petroleum worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 821,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after buying an additional 203,509 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 75.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,751,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.