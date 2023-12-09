iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,966,000 after buying an additional 216,888 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 58,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $162,620.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.30. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

