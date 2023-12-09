Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Wave Life Sciences comprises approximately 1.6% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 6.09% of Wave Life Sciences worth $21,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.51 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $446.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

