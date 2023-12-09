683 Capital Management LLC Buys 150,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Harmony Biosciences worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $61.42.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.