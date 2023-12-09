683 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,000. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 0.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 183,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 131,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAL opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

