683 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,600,000 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,224,000. New York Community Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.1% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

